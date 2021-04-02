Sheets Smith Investment Management Acquires Shares of 7,623 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. LHC Group comprises 1.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.65. The stock had a trading volume of 143,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.26 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

