Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys New Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. CoStar Group comprises about 2.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 839,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

Shares of CSGP traded up $39.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $861.38. The company had a trading volume of 309,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,152. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.17 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $841.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $869.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

