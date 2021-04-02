Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Deere & Company comprises 1.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,999. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

