Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys New Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Zendesk makes up approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Zendesk by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.80. 2,014,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,865. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.03. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,119,042. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.