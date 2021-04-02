Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 118,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises about 7.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sheets Smith Investment Management owned approximately 0.63% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 605,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 222,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 98,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.05. 296,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,524. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86.

