Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys Shares of 4,803 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,627,000 after buying an additional 52,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,494,000 after buying an additional 139,743 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,230,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,641,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.67. The stock had a trading volume of 138,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,381. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $262.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.90 and a 200 day moving average of $244.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

