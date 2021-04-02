Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $1.40 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. ASML makes up approximately 1.3% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ASML by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 465.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 20.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ASML by 189.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after buying an additional 332,369 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $19.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $637.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $639.49. The company has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

