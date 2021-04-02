Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $1.53 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. MSCI accounts for about 1.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.73 and a 200 day moving average of $402.23. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.29 and a 1 year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.