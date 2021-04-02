Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $1.56 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Deere & Company accounts for 1.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $372.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,999. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.21. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

