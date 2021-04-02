Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $1.93 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Charter Communications makes up 1.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 567,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.09.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $8.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $608.58. 1,648,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $621.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.01 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

