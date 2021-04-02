Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $14.80 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after buying an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.88. 1,449,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,798. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $142.87 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

