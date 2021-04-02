Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $2.75 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 839,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,025,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $39.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $861.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $520.17 and a one year high of $952.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $841.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $869.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.