Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $4.49 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,199.44.

GOOG stock traded up $69.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,331. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,070.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,799.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

