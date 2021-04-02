Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. LHC Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHCG stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.65. 143,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,345. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.92. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.26 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.