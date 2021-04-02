Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.8% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.01. 1,063,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of 143.63, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.68.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

