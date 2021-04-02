Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Facebook comprises about 2.0% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,290,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $352,538,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.66. 17,615,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

