Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.0% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,182,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,869,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

