Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,910,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $18,824,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,411,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after acquiring an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $61.90. 97,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,111. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

