Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,049,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 687,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $456.30. The stock had a trading volume of 993,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,505. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.03 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.48 and its 200 day moving average is $470.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

