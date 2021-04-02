Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Zendesk makes up approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.80. 2,014,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,865. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average of $131.03. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,119,042. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

