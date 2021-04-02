Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Enphase Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,450 shares of company stock valued at $27,923,937. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,069. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day moving average is $146.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

