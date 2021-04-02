Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases Shares of 19,608 The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 101,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 89.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $36,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,111. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 1.19.
Several analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
The Descartes Systems Group Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
