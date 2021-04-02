Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases Shares of 19,608 The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 101,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 89.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $36,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,111. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

