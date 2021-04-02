Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases Shares of 2,574 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 3.9% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock traded up $38.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,510.50. 581,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,660. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.00 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,617.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,515.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

