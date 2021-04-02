Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases Shares of 61,382 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 13.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.88. 1,449,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,798. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.87 and a 1 year high of $255.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

