Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases Shares of 6,889 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. Veeva Systems comprises 1.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,076,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.77. The stock had a trading volume of 908,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,897. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,080.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

