Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases Shares of 7,911 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 897,467 shares of company stock valued at $185,598,249. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.64 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. FBN Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

