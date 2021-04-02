Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes $1.14 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 30.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 34,424 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 345.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

NVCR traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $133.35. The company had a trading volume of 450,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,374. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.88 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

