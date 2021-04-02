Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes $1.40 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. ASML makes up approximately 1.3% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after buying an additional 332,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML stock traded up $19.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $637.10. 1,908,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $569.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $639.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

