Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes $1.53 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. MSCI makes up about 1.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.55. 410,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,772. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.23. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.29 and a twelve month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

