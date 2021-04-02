Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes $1.63 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Netflix accounts for 1.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Netflix by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 53,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.35.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $17.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $539.42. 3,938,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.51 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

