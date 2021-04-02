Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes $1.68 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 897,467 shares of company stock valued at $185,598,249. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,338. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of -389.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

