Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes $4.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.32. The company had a trading volume of 110,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,695. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.28 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

