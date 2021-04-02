Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes $4.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,695. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

