Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes $4.49 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,199.44.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $69.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,137.75. 1,698,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,070.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,799.97. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

