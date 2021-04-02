Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 208,682 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 87.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

