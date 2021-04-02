Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Charter Communications accounts for 1.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charter Communications by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 335,558 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,389,000 after buying an additional 115,782 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.09.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $8.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $608.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,080. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.01 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $621.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

