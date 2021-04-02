Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Facebook makes up 2.0% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. United Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.66. 17,615,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.84 and its 200-day moving average is $270.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.