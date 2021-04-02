Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in NVIDIA by 391.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after acquiring an additional 125,276 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $18.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $552.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,706,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.74. The company has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $238.39 and a 52 week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

