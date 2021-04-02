Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.8% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 488,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,108,000 after buying an additional 76,997 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $507.01. 1,063,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,824. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.63, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.68.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.