Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,030. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHERF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

