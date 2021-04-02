SHIELD (XSH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $204.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $332,472.17 and $204.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,218.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,065.07 or 0.03487215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.00349016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.85 or 0.00987621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00418338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.00 or 0.00427231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00289717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025400 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

