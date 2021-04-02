Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SKLKY opened at $3.43 on Friday. Shinsei Bank has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

