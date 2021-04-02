ShipChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,530.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 57.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $2,530.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 159.5% against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00052842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,141.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.32 or 0.00659535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028000 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

