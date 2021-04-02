Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1,481.31 and last traded at C$1,448.18. 156,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 215,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,387.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,542.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,433.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$177.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.14.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

