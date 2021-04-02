Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Drops By 15.2%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 759,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

