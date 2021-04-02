Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Grows By 36.4%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

