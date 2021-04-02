Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Grows By 36.4%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.
About ADiTx Therapeutics
There is no company description available for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.