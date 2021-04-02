Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Rises By 37.4%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

