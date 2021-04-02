Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Decreases By 16.2%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 3,128,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $937.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 73,207 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

