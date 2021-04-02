Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Rises By 37.3%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Shares of ASMVF opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.40.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
