Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Increases By 34.9%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,223,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $57.81 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

